Signs of continued healing from December 18 flood tempered by need for community support

FARMINGTON – The Irving gas pumps at the Circle K on Main Street in downtown Farmington opened Saturday, January 6, for debit or credit card use only, as another stage in the continued progress of the area healing from the December 18 floods. Any signs of forward movement are contrasted with reminders of how much was lost and how much damage still remains.

The open gas pumps followed only a day after the neighboring Walgreens opened a pharmacy trailer in front of their own damaged store, providing a temporary location for all pharmacy services while repairs to the main building continue. Like Walgreens, the Irving/Circle K store remains closed pending internal reparations and replacement of damaged stock.

“Progress is on two different facets,” said Walgreens District Manager Josh Moody. “We’ve got, obviously, the old building that is currently being demo’d and renovated. And then the trailer is up and running with a planned opening date tomorrow, kind of as a soft opening date, and then officially hitting the ground running Monday.”

Moody added that the interior of the store will not be changed in this renovation, only restored to its pre-flood state.

While Walgreens wanted to open the pharmacy as soon as possible so their customers would not be without pharmaceutical care, according to Moody, Circle K employee Heidi Tomlins said the reason for getting Irving pumps open as soon as possible was largely because the next nearest Irving/Circle K on Wilton Road in Farmington was running out of gas significantly faster than usual and the company sought to ease the burden for customers and employees alike.

Yet not all flooded storefronts are able to move forward as quickly. The Glam Bar and The Ice Cream Shoppe, both smaller independently owned businesses, are facing significant losses with no corporate backup to support them.

The Glam Bar owner Jessica Harris posted a list of losses on Facebook along with a tentative request for help. “Maddy and I lost everything we have including a space to work. We lost our incomes 6 days before Christmas,” Harris wrote, before going on to link to a GoFundMe to help them rebuild, as their insurance coverage did not include flood damage. While Harris expressed in a private interview that she and her coworkers are very thankful to every person who has donated to their fund, the income has been slower than they would like, so for the time being they are focusing on replacing the floors first, Harris said.

The Ice Cream Shoppe is in a similar situation, though they had more properties damaged, according to owner Rob Gardner. Besides Farmington, the Ice Cream Shoppe has locations in Skowhegan, Randolph, and Oakland. They eschewed flood insurance, figuring their Randolph shop which is built on a river was the only one at risk of flooding and that they could repair that one building themselves for less than the cost of insuring all buildings against floods. What they did not expect was for 3 of their 4 storefronts to flood, along with their own home and an apartment building they own.

“I’m glad I never put a mini golf in out back,” Gardner said, going on to enumerate several other things various people had suggested he install in the field behind the Farmington shop. “Where would I be then?”

His only hope is to have repairs done enough to open by the start of the season, lest they lose income in addition to the costs of repairing damages. “Loss of income is as bad as the flood,” said Gardner, adding with a hopeful lift in his voice, “We’ll be okay, though, we’ll open.”

Still, he could not maintain the hope for long. After all, this is the second time the Farmington location has flooded this year, and the 4th time since they opened, though previous floods were always in the basement—this was the first one that caused damage in the shop itself. “There’s no reason to think the pattern will change. The dam has been removed out back,” said Gardner with sorrowful resignation.

The Giffords ice cream stand, like The Ice Cream Shoppe, is not losing revenue yet unlike other businesses that have had to close for this time of repairs, but they are more hopeful. The building may have had the most water, with water marks as high as at least 8 feet, but public relations spokesperson Lauren Healey expressed confidence that the stand will still open for the 2024 season. This is in part because the building was already under construction when the flood struck. Though some work needs to be redone, work was already in the plans. The exact extent of work that now remains is still under assessment, said Healey.

As all the businesses are continuing to move forward, the balance is clear that some, such as Walgreens and Irving, are striving to serve the community again as soon as possible, while smaller businesses such as The Glam Bar and The Ice Cream Shoppe will need the continued support of the community to come to their aid.

Representatives for McDonalds and 7-Days Mart could not be reached for comment.

Are you the owner of a Franklin County business still recovering from damages of the December 18 flood? Please reach out to TheDailyBulldog@gmail.com as we continue to keep our readers up to date on the ongoing recovery progress.