Signs of early spring

FeaturesSigns of early spring by AdministratorMarch 14, 20211 min readA barred owl enjoying the afternoon sun. (Photo by Laura Ganz)Mt. Blue and the Sandy River valley. (Photo by Vicki Godin Noel)A tom turkey showing off his colors in Jay. (Photo by Dennis York)A bald eagle in Sabattus. (Photo by Dennis York)Turkey in Jay. (Photo by Dennis York)An immature bald eagle getting ready to fly away. (Photo by Dennis York)Fly like an eagle. (Photo by Dennis York)Where's the beach? A seagull on Sabattus pond. (Photo by Dennis York)Buds! (Photo by Pat Blanchard)