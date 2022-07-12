Single vehicle rollover on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – A 31-year-old woman suffered minor injuries following a single vehicle rollover Monday night.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11, Lt. Rackliffe and Sgt. Close from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said that Chasya Silvestre, 31, of Farmington was driving a 2019 Honda northbound on Mile Hill Road when she drifted off the right side of the road. Her vehicle struck several trees before finally coming to rest upside down.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Silvestre suffered minor injuries and was not transported, Nichols said. NorthStar Ambulance and New Sharon Fire Department assisted on the scene.

The northbound lane was shut down for about 45 minutes. Dutch Gap Auto retrieved the vehicle.