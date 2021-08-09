Skaters advocate for local park

FARMINGTON – Almost a year after being reopened, Dragon’s Nest public skatepark located within the bounds of Hippach Field, is facing difficulty and an unknown future once again.

Built in the early 1990s, the skatepark was a pet project of former Rec. Department Director Steve Shible. At the time it cost roughly $35,000 to install and liability laws required a supervisor to be on duty. The park remained open for only a couple of years before being filled with dirt and paved over. It was the first of its kind to be owned and operated by a municipality in Maine, but since then the activity has caught on in popularity. There are now 40 public skateparks across the state, and the sport just made its debut appearance at the Summer Olympics.

“You just never know, there could be some local kid who gets really good and ends up at the Olympics,” Erick Close said. “We have all types of stuff around town, for all types of sports, but nothing for skateboarding. And people get mad when we skate around town.”

Close recently began speaking up about the state of the Dragon’s Nest after several of the features at the park were removed without notice. A team of volunteers dug out the park last year, bringing it back to life, but Close said it’s in horrible condition now. A few of the features, such as ramps and rails, were gifted to the Dragon’s Nest from Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Others were made by hand by the skating community. Now all of the features are with the recreation department, who deemed them unsafe for the community.

“A lot of the skateboarders are just doing their own thing down there and forgetting that it’s town-owned property. It’s our liability,” Recreation Department Director Matt Foster said.

Foster was part of the initial group that helped unearth the old park, but said that many of the features were falling apart or not securely attached to the ground. A child was recently injured on one of them, which motivated the removal. In addition, Foster said the amount of litter that has accumulated at the park has been substantial. He said the department put a trash barrel in the park but it disappeared overnight.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said.

The park has seen a lot of use in the last year according to several of the skaters, who were driving 45 minutes or more to use parks in other towns before the Dragon’s Nest was unearthed. Close and McKinley Goozey of Wilton both said they go to skate several times a week, and there is often a small crowd gathered.

“There aren’t any parks like this anymore. It’s cool. It’s old school,” Goozey said.

The old school vibe of the park is part of what Foster thinks might help it down the road. One of the park’s original founders, Seth Wescott, recently donated roughly $4,000 toward bringing the park back up to speed. Foster hopes to use the funds for either a matching grant, or to spearhead some fundraising efforts. The department plans to explore grants that would help rebuild the park, but the project is an expensive one, estimated at $150,000 minimum.

“Something needs to be done with that space,” Goozey said.