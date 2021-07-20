Smoky conditions reported in western mountains region

The western mountains area is experiencing haze and smoky conditions on Tuesday, July 20. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring the situation.

The smoke from wildfires in the western United States and Canada is reaching the ground in Maine and particle pollution levels are quickly rising. Several states in the northeast have issued alerts because of significant levels of particle pollution.

Maine DEP reported at 12:45 p.m. that they expect the 24 hour average will remain in the “moderate” range, however some sites will have a few hours of higher levels. The western mountains region is measuring high, but they anticipate that the levels will drop as the smoke continues across the state. Downwind sites are at risk for higher than average levels as well.

For more information: https://www.maine.gov/dep/air/ozone/