Snowmobiler seriously injured after Route 27 crash

FARMINGTON – A Bangor man was LifeFlighted to Central Maine Medical Center on Saturday evening after his 2003 Arctic Cat snowmobile struck the side of a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck according to the Farmington Police Department.

FPD received the call around 7 p.m. for a crash on the New Vineyard Road, Route 27, roughly a quarter mile from the intersection with the Fairbanks Road. According to reports, Troy Varney, 51 of Bangor, was attempting to cross the road on his snowmobile when he ran into the side of the pickup truck, driven by Robert Blake, 34, of Wilton.

Route 27 was closed to traffic for roughly 30 minutes; the scene was cleared around 9:20 p.m.

Blake received no injuries, Varney sustained significant head trauma according to reports.

The details of the crash are still under investigation.