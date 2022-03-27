Features Spring activity picks up by Administrator March 27, 2022 1 min read Wood ducks in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) Geese feeding in the river. (Photo by Dennis York) A gaggle of geese. (Photo by Dennis York) Frequent flyers returning to the cornfields in Canton. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer takes a break from feeding to scratch an itch. (Photo by Dennis York) A male cardinal has been showing up at my house almost everyday. It seems good to hear all the birds singing again! (Photo by Dennis York) Feeding at the bird feeder comes with some risks. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ