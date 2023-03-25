Spring happenings with the Farmington Recreation Department

FARMINGTON – With warmer weather just around the corner, the Farmington Recreation Department has spring programming underway!

The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to be offering another chance for children within the RSU 9 District to enter to win some fun prizes.

On Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. the department will be posting pictures on their Facebook page of a vase filled with candy. Send in your child(ren) best guess for how many pieces of candy are in each vase for a chance to win an awesome Easter Basket filled by the Farmington Recreation Department and the Farmington Wal-Mart. The closest three guesses will win!

Votes must be in by Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. Send your guess to Facebook.com/FarmingtonRec via Messenger or email them to Farmingtonrec@farmingtin-maine.org

There will be three winners! The first place will win an Easter Basket and an F-22 Fighter Stunt Drone, and the second and third place winners will each receive an Easter Basket. Winners will be announced on the department’s Facebook page on Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m.

Ready for an easter egg hunt? Three golden eggs will be hidden and waiting to be found by your child in a wooded area full of nature! Bonney Woods will have three Golden Eggs waiting to be found this Easter, April 9, so get ready to go exploring and searching with your children and hunt for a golden egg! When you find the Golden Egg bring it with you and send Farmington Rec a photo of your egg showing the number inside it. Farmington Rec will update the Facebook page as the eggs are found. Enjoy searching, walking, and being together this Easter as you hunt for eggs. Only one egg and prize per child.

Send photos to Facebook.com/Farmingtonrec via Messenger or email them to Farmingtonrec@farmingtin-maine.org.

Spring Sports and Activities:

Spring Fling Dance: Join Dance Director Sue Jones and Assistant Director Jennifer Savage at the Farmington Recreation Department for an

exciting dance experience. This free program welcomes all children to explore dance, let loose and have fun!

During each practice children will enjoy dancing to several songs with a focus on at least three songs that they will perform in the big show in early June. The directors will display all the moves while helping children gain confidence to perform in front of an audience. The directors will lead your children in the same way the night of the big show. So even if they may be nervous, this program is for them! Farmington’s skilled dance directors look forward to working with your children and encouraging them through the art of dance.

Practices:

Ages 3-5, May 10, 17, 24, at 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Age 7 and up, May 10, 17, 24 6 – 6:45 p.m.

Full Performance Practice:

Ages 3 and up, May 31 and June 2 at 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Dance Performance:

June 3, at 6 p.m.

Questions? Call Sue Jones at 779-7742 or Jen at the Farmington Recreation Department 778-3464

Middle School Tennis: This program is geared toward those who want to get serious about preparing for high school level play. Experienced players will have the opportunity to hone their skills and become more effective on the court. Less experienced players with a desire to play will be given the foundation to flourish in the sport of tennis.

Director Mark Stofan has played tennis for decades. He is the former Spruce Mountain Girls Varsity Tennis Coach. Mark believes tennis is a wonderful lifelong sport and will provide players with the skills and confidence they will need when continuing to a higher level of play.

Registrations are now being taken for students in fifth through eighth grades.

This program will take place at the Hippach Field Tennis courts.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4 – 5 p.m., May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, & 25.

Youth Lacrosse: The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to start registrations for youth lacrosse. This program is for grades three through five. Children will develop their skills, learn about the game in practices, and have games. Both new and experienced players are welcome!

Registration Period: March 14, to March 31. Registration Fees, including Jersey Fee $5.00: Farmington residents: $30; non-residents: $40. Registrations are in person at the Farmington Community Center, located at 127 Middle St. in Farmington. Please pay with cash or check.

Director Cameron McAllister is currently a teacher at Cascade Brook School. McAllister played Lacrosse at UMF and was captain there for two years. He has been instructing youth Lacrosse for the Recreation Department for years and has coached Middle School Lacrosse. He enjoys working with children and helping them develop a lifelong passion for the sport! Cam also coaches basketball and has won the Farmington Recreation Coach of the Year Award.

Program Information:

Skills and Drills, April 12, at 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Season runs April 26 – June 3

Wednesdays at 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 9:30 – 11 a.m.

At the Community Center until field conditions allow for outdoor practices at Kemp Field.

Prep Lacrosse for Second Grade: Is your kiddo too young for the Youth Lacrosse program? Cam will be offering a prep lacrosse program for second grade students. Registration Fees, including $5 Jersey Fee: Farmington residents, $20; non-residents, $30. Registration period from March 14 to March 31 at the Community Center.

Saturdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

April 29, May 6, 13, & 20.

At the Community Center until field conditions allow for outdoor practices at Kemp Field.

For more information, call (207) 778-3464 or visit www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec