Features Spring is blooming by Administrator April 10, 2022 2 mins read Some leftover fruit from a flowering crab tree and this female pileated woodpecker found it in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A mourning cloak butterfly in Wilton. Some may live as long as 10 months as adults. (Photo by Jim Knox) An otter watching for the ice to melt maybe? In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) It's chickadee splash day!! Looking for something good in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Buds are just starting to pop open and I guess this chickadee found what it wanted in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A snowy owl watching something that got its attention down in Old Orchard Beach. (Photo by Jim Knox) An otter grabs a quick snack. (Photo by Dennis York) An otter in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) It was not love at first sight. These two otters did not hit it off right away. They did work out their differences and I hope to get some pictures of otter pups later this summer. (Photo by Dennis York) Walking on thin ice? Not a problem for this male wood duck. (Photo by Dennis York) A male merganser in the Androscoggin River. The river looks a lot different than it did in the 1970s. (Photo by Dennis York) The spring migration is in full swing. (Photo by Dennis York) Spring is blooming. (Photo by Dennis York) Crocus in bloom. (Photo by Dennis York) Purple crocuses brighten up the flower bed. (Photo by Dennis York)