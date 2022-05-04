Spring offerings

Most days I feel like I live exactly where I was meant to be and what a privilege that is. That being said, springtime in Western Maine is a test for me. Spring in my hometown of Maryville, Tennessee is something so beautiful there aren’t adequate words to describe it. There is so much new green, daffodils, tulips, magnolias, redbuds and my favorite, dogwoods that seem to appear almost overnight . So when the weather here starts getting warmer, and the snow melts, I can feel the possibility in my bones. This means I might sometimes rush to put those winter clothes away, sow seeds in preparation for planting, start digging in my garden and long for the day when I can swim in the lake again. As is known to happen around here, the weather will always turn cool again. When this happens, it is like a suckerpunch to my spirit. I know spring snow is supposed to be wonderful for the garden, but lordy… It is hard, and patience has never been one of my virtues.

This year, Spring brings the release of our community cookbook, Things We Carry. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the many kind souls who shared their treasured recipes and food memories with us for the community cookbook. I enjoyed reading every one of them and this feels like the perfect time of year to share it with you all. I hope you will consider joining us for the launch on Thursday, May 5 from 7-9 at Twice Sold Tales.

We are giving away the cookbook to folks who attend the book launch! So… if you come ready to buy the cookbook, please consider donating that money to help secure 10 additional senior farm shares from Rustic Roots Farm. We will be taking donations to help support the ten senior citizens in our community on a waitlist for farm shares. We hope to raise the $1000 required to help increase access to healthy foods for senior citizens in our community.

Spring also brings Momma’s birthday (she is 87) and foraging for some short-season treasures like fiddleheads, morels and ramps. On the heels of ramps, a host of other greens start popping up: dandelions, poke, shawnee lettuce, woolen britches, creasies and lamb’s tongue. I didn’t grow up eating fiddleheads, but ramps were something extra special. They are also one of the first vegetables to emerge after a long winter. They were a short season treasure that I learned to enjoy thanks to Momma. Both because ramp season is so brief and because they have grown in popularity, quantities are limited.

Photos of ramps often show the whole plant, root and all. I fear the images most of us see are contributing to their ongoing scarcity, so if you happen upon ramps, please don’t pull the entire ramp out of the ground. That can cause permanent damage to the plant and unfortunately, harvesting the bulbs effectively kills the plants. Even worse, ramps (Allium tricoccum) can take seven years to reach maturity. While foraging on land where you have permission, use your best judgment whenever you come across a patch of ramps. If it looks thin, I suggest moving on. When approaching thick, healthy patches of ramps, using a small sharp knife, cut only one leaf from each stem, leaving the bulb and second leaf to continue growing. This is least impactful on the soil, the plant, and the colony as a whole.

My favorite option for the ramp harvest is to use them in ways that extend my season for enjoying them. This means I often make a compound herb butter with them or dehydrate the leaves. Once fully dried, using the spice grinder, I turn them into a powder. I add that powder to salt to make a flavored salt, I add the ramp powder to broth when making soup. The ramp butter makes a great spread for sourdough toast, rubbed on chicken before roasting, sauteed with some veggies or on top of a salmon filet fresh from the grill. Use the ramp salt in any recipe calling for scallions or leeks.

Ramp Salt

If you don’t have a dehydrator, heat the oven to 250F. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. (The dried ramps tend to stick to the surface on which they’re baked.) Take a handful of washed ramp leaves. Pat them dry with a paper towel. Spread the leaves on the baking sheet so they are flat and not touching each other. Bake for 45 minutes or until the leaves are completely dry. Remove from the oven and cool. Put the dried leaves in a spice grinder (mine is a coffee grinder I just use for spices) or food processor. Pulse until they are ground into a powder. Grind sea salt and mix into the ramp powder in a 50/50 mixture.

NOTE: If you want to be a little extra fancy, grind 1 tablespoon pink peppercorns for every ½ cup of ramp/salt mixture and add to the mixture. Store in a covered container in a cool, dry place.

Ramp Compound Butter

1 lb unsalted butter room temperature

6-8 ounces ramp leaves (approx. 25 large ramp leaves)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest grated finely (from about 1 large lemon)

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh ground black pepper

Wash ramps very thoroughly. Bring a pot of well-salted water to a boil, and set aside a bowl of very cold water with lots of ice. Blanch ramps in boiling water for just 30 seconds then remove them and plunge them in the ice water to stop the cooking and keep the bright green color. Drain and squeeze out as much water as possible. Spread ramps out on a paper towel to dry. If you are using a food processor, roughly chop the ramps and add them to the bowl along with the butter, lemon zest and juice. Process until they reach the texture you want. If you’re not using a processor, chop the ramps finely and place in a bowl with butter, lemon zest and juice. Mix until well combined. Add salt and pepper, tasting as you go. I like to roll the butter into logs, in parchment, so they can be chilled and sliced. You can freeze the rolls for months and just slice off what you need and re-wrap well.

