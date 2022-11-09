Staff members recognized at RSU 9 Board meeting

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, the board announced the “Staff Members of the Month” for September and October, where they honor a support staff member and a professional staff member.

For the month of September, the board recognized district-wide maintenance crew member Justin Fitch and the forester and wood harvesting instructor at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center Rodney Spiller. For the month of October, Ed Tech III Gearry Judkins of the Adaptive Skills program at the Mt. Blue Campus and Resource Room teacher Hilary Gibson of the Mt. Blue Middle School were both recognized for their work.

Following the staff awards, Director of Technology Kevin Bremner updated the board regarding cyber security attacks and network security. He also stated that as of Saturday, all firewalls have been replaced with the exception of the Adult-Ed firewall.

“As you have no doubt seen or read, cyber attacks on school districts are becoming more and more common,” Bremner wrote in his report. “A tried and true safeguard for organizations large and small is to implement and maintain a Multi-Factor Authentication process.”

Superintendent Christian Elkington informed the board that over the next six to eight months, a 10-year technology plan will be put in place. He also stated that Bremner will be attending training sessions to learn more about the steps to take so RSU 9 can better secure infrastructure and data.

The board also granted a request for the cross country team regarding the New England Cross Country Championship at the Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, Rhode Island. The championship will take place on Nov. 12, and the coaches and student athletes will be traveling on Nov. 11 to walk the course and prepare for Saturday’s race. A parent will be driving team members to the event, and the participants will be staying at a local hotel. The cost of the trip will be covered by the cross country team’s fundraising account.