Stanley Museum supports local students

KINGFIELD — The Stanley Museum recently donated a copy of ‘How Maine Changed the World’ to the Kingfield Elementary School library. The book, written by Nancy Griffin, contains fifty people, places, and objects that Maine contributed to the world at large. The Stanley family is mentioned in three of the fifty items, so Stanley Museum Executive Director Debbie Bodman Smith felt it was a good addition to the school’s library.

“We are pleased to add “How Maine Changed the World” to our collection,” Principal Johanna Prince shared, “and learn more about how the Stanleys contributed to Maine and beyond!”

In addition, students from the Foster Tech Center in Farmington have been filming a short movie at the Stanley Museum. The video has focused around starting and operating a Stanley Steamer, but students also interviewed Smith for part of the project. Smith expressed admiration for the students’ professional manner and dedication to consistency in their filming and hoped to be able to share the film project when completed.

The museum cars were out more throughout the fall than usual, because of the pleasant weather. Touring trips were taken up to Rangeley and Eustis, as well as frequent drives around Kingfield. Now, the museum is slowing down for the winter season; the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, through November, December, and March through May. The museum is closed in January and February.