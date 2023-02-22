State, local offices closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to storm

FRANKLIN COUNTY – State offices will be closed all day tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, due to a forecasted winter storm expected to cause difficult travel conditions.

In addition, local municipal offices may be closed due to the weather conditions.

As February vacation is this week, there will be no school delays or cancellations. However, RSU 9 has announced that all RSU 9 school activities are cancelled for the day, with the only exception of the Nordic Ski Team, which has already arrived at Fort Kent to compete in the State Championship.