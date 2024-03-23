Storm cancellations for Saturday, March 23

FRANKLIN COUNTY – March came in like a lamb and is heading out like a lion. A weekend storm rolling in early Saturday morning is expected to bring some heavy snow and high winds across the county. In anticipation of poor weather and hazardous road conditions, some events have been cancelled for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Farmington Farmers’ Market – cancelled

Maple Saturday Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser with Food Cupboard of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls – cancelled

Sunday, March 24:

The Pancake Breakfast at Martin Woods Farm has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To have closures listed here for your business or organization, please email us at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘Storm Notice’ in the subject line.