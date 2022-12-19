Storm Incident Reports from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY – During the storm over the weekend, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 19 motor vehicle incidents across the county. Sheriff Scott Nichols noted that this is not a complete list, as some drivers were able to extricate their vehicles prior to the arrival of first responders. In addition, fire departments and first responders across the county were engaged throughout the weekend with downed trees and power lines.

Friday, December 16:

4:21 p.m., Sgt. Close responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on Route 27 in Wyman Township. This turned out to be a single reported accident with several other vehicles who simply lost control and slid off the road, requiring a wrecker to pull them out. The reported accident involved Jonathan Serino, 25, of Brookfield CT. Serino was driving a 2018 Mazda northbound when he lost control, crossed the center line, and ran off the road. No injuries were reported to FCSO. Route 27 was shut down for at least an hour until Mountainside Garage removed all the vehicles.

5:20 p.m., Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Township E. Scott King, 48, of Winterport was driving a 2022 Chevy Colorado just north of Smalls Falls in the area of the “S-turns” when he ran off the road. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

5:21 p.m., Detective Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Wyman Township. Melissa Genoter, 21, of Townsend MA was driving a 2008 Infinity when she lost control of her vehicle in the snow and ran off the road. No injuries were reported. Mountainside removed the vehicle.

5:22 p.m., Sheriff Nichols and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident located on the Rome side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Katelyn Helger, 40, of New Sharon was driving a 2005 GMC 2500 northbound. Helger was going uphill when she lost control of her truck, which spun 180 degrees and off the road before coming to rest on its side. The driver was not injured. Dutch Gap Auto recovered the vehicle and New Sharon Fire Department personnel assisted with traffic control.

5:31 p.m., Deputy Cusson received a report of a single vehicle accident which had occurred on West Freeman Road in Freeman Township. John Evans was driving a Chevy 2500 pickup when he ran off the road due to road conditions. No injuries were reported.

5:41 p.m., Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a truck hauling a trailer jackknife accident on the New Sharon side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Richard Froemling, 35, of Spring Texas was driving a 2006 Ford 1-ton dual wheel and hauling a 40-foot 5th wheel trailer loaded with a small excavator northbound going downhill when he lost control and jackknifed his rig blocking the entire roadway. Traffic was shut down for two hours until Dutch Gap Auto was able to come to the scene and remove the rig out of the road.

Ironically, the accident occurred next to the Swisher residence on Mile Hill Road near the same location where a tractor trailer had crashed three weeks ago. Since New Sharon Fire Department units and two FCSO units were essentially trapped south of the scene, Chesterville Fire Department personnel responded to assist with traffic control north of the scene. The Swisher family allowed the truck and trailer to be placed on their property until Dutch Gap Auto could return to retrieve it. No injuries were reported.

6:34 p.m., Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Karen Roberts, 36, of South Paris was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala southbound when she lost control on slippery road and ran off the road striking a sign. No injuries were reported, however, the driver was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

Saturday, December 17:

1:10 a.m., Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township. Mathew Kelly, 26, of Avon was driving a State of Maine 2017 GMC Sierra plow truck plowing the road when he struck a tree that had fallen in front of the truck. No injuries were reported.

6:56 a.m., Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road near the S-turns. The driver reported that they lost control of the Toyota Corolla and ran off the road, the vehicle was removed by a wrecker, no damage was reported. (Note: a specific location was not included in the report from FCSO.)

7:10 a.m., Sgt. Richards received a complaint of unplowed roads on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The caller was advised to have patience because of the severity of the storm.

8:40 a.m., Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Proctor Road in Rangeley. Koob’s removed the vehicle.

9:39 a.m., Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Andrew Hislop, 36, of Newington NH was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester northbound when his vehicle caught fire. New Vineyard Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, no injuries were reported.

10:06 a.m., Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Tawnia Mullen, 32, of Kingfield was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty southbound when she lost control and went off the road. No reportable damage.

10:49 a.m., Deputy Frost responded to a report of a tractor trailer stuck on Baker Hill on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

12:53 p.m., Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation. No injuries or damage was reported.

4:51 p.m., Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a van stuck on the Phillips Road in Weld. Before he could arrive, someone had assisted the driver and allowed them to move again.

8:04 p.m., Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Irja Helper, 22, of Orono was driving a 2014 Subaru Forrester when she lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road. The damage was minimal.

Sunday, December 19:

9:40 a.m., Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a disabled Western Express tractor trailer on Sand Hill in Phillips. The driver added chains and was able to drive off.

9:40 a.m., Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Travis Thebeau, 35, of Chesterville was plowing a driveway with a 1998 Chevy pickup and had backed into the roadway to make another run when the pickup was struck by a southbound 2021 Mitsubishi being driven by Robert Florian, 49, of Madison who was unable to stop. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to drive away.