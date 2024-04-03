Storm notices for Thursday, April 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With another winter storm rolling in and the forecast predicting heavy snow, sleet, and high winds Wednesday night into Thursday, notices and cancellations are being issued across the county. This list will be updated as more notices are received.

Schools:

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram – no school on April 4

RSU 9/Mt. Blue – no school on April 4

Stratton School – no school on April 4

RSU 74/Carrabec – no school on April 4

RSU 9 Special Board Meeting – cancelled, updates to be announced

MSAD 58 Community Budget Forum – cancelled, new date to be announced

Municipal:

Maine State offices will be closed all day Thursday, April 4, due to severe winter storm conditions. Governor Mills is strongly urging all Maine people to stay off the roads during the storm, if possible.

Curbside pickup in Jay will take place on Friday this week instead of Thursday. Also, the Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday so that employees can plow during the storm.

The Chesterville Selectboard meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4, has been rescheduled until next Thursday, April 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Trash pickup may be delayed depending on weather.

The Phillips Town Office and the Phillips Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, April 4 due to the forecasted heavy snow. Please call 639-3561 on Friday morning to save a trip in the event of a delayed opening of the Town Office on Friday.

Farmington Town Offices will be closed on Thursday, April 4 due to the storm.

Community:

After reviewing the most recent forecast, all Franklin Health practices, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Health and Pain Clinic will be closed on Thursday, April 4. All Franklin Health Practices and departments will resume normal operations on Friday morning, April 5. Franklin Health Practices include: Urology, Cardiology, Women’s Care, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Behavioral Health, Farmington Family Practice, Primary Care and Livermore Falls Primary Care. Franklin Memorial Hospital operations will remain unchanged with no disruption to services.

The Farmington Public Library has rescheduled an author talk with Debra Sparks from Wednesday, April 3, to Wednesday, April 24.

This list was updated on Wednesday, April 3, at 8:45 p.m.