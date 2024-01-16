Storm Notices for Tuesday, January 16

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With a winter weather advisory currently active until 10 p.m. Tuesday night, some storm-related notices are being issued. This list will be updated as additional notices are received.

Schools:

RSU 73/Spruce Mountain – early release. All students will be dismissed at 11:30. There will be no PreK today except for Head Start. There will be no out of district transportation today except for the Foster Tech bus.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – due to the predicted storm all students will be released at 12 p.m. and all after school activities are canceled today including Ski Tuesday.

RSU 9/Mt. Blue – There will be an early release day. Students will be dismissed at 12 p.m. for High & Middle and 1 p.m. for Elementary.

RSU 56/Dirigo – Students will be released at 11:30 a.m.

Stratton School – There will be an early release today at 11:30 a.m. for the Eustis School Department.

RSU 74/Carrabec – Students will be released at 11:30 a.m

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram – Students will be released at 11:30 a.m.