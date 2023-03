FRANKLIN COUNTY – State offices are closed today, March 14, due to the forecasted weather.

School notices:

RSU 73: half day, all students dismiss at 11:30.

RSU 9: half day; middle school and high school students release at 11:30, elementary students release at 12:30.

Stratton School: half day, all students dismiss at 11:30.

MSAD 58: half day, all students dismiss at 11:30.

RSU 74: half day, all students dismiss at 12.

Municipal notices:

State offices closed.