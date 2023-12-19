Storm resources, closures, and notices for Wednesday, December 20

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Communities are still assessing damages and planning how to move forward after Monday’s storm. As such, there are several school closures and other notices for Wednesday, December 20. Travel conditions are still hazardous at times and some parts of the county are experiencing extended power outages. Line crews, first responders, and road crews are actively working to restore power and access across the county. Follow local guidance for road closures and do not pass barricades or road closure signs.

Schools:

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram – no school

RSU 56, Dirigo – no school

RSU 74, Carrabec – no school

Municipalities:

Roads:

Roads are starting to be reopened but many roads have suffered extensive damages and the repairs to allow for reopening are temporary repairs. Be prepared for one-lane travel, gravel fill, damaged and washed out shoulders, and other travel hazards. In addition, flood waters are still receding. Public safety officials are strongly urging limited travel for essential purposes, along with patience and careful attention to the road conditions.

From the Maine Department of Transportation regarding state roads and highways:

In coordination with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and other public safety officials, the Maine Department of Transportation is working to assess and repair damage caused by yesterday’s rain and wind. As of early this afternoon, there are nearly 100 state road closures in Maine due to downed trees and power lines, flooding, and significant infrastructure damage. Although all Maine counties have been impacted by this storm, Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, and Kennebec Counties are currently experiencing more than half of the road closures. In particular, roads and bridges near the Sandy, Swift, Carrabassett, Kennebec, and Androscoggin Rivers (and their tributaries) are seeing high water levels resulting in damage and closures.

MaineDOT has closed almost three dozen bridges statewide due to high and fast-running water. For example, at approximately 11:00 a.m. today, MaineDOT closed the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Commercial vehicles had already been prohibited from using the bridge. There is an active construction project for the replacement of this bridge. This storm is not expected to have any significant impacts on that project. Most of today’s bridge closures represent precautionary measures, but a few are due to apparent structural damage.

Inspections and damage assessments are dynamic and cannot be completed until the water recedes, which is expected over the next day or two. Further, many areas cannot be safely accessed by road crews until power lines have been secured. The best way the public can help is to avoid unnecessary travel in areas known to be affected. The best source for information on road closures continues to be newengland511.org, which is continuously updated. If you must travel, please allow yourself extra time, and never drive through standing water. Finally, MaineDOT asks for patience and understanding as crews work to repair damaged infrastructure.

Health and Safety Information:

From the American Red Cross, regarding power outages:

Monitor alerts. Check local weather reports and any notifications. by phone, television or radio. Utility officials may come to your door to alert you of a planned power outage. If available, sign up for local alerts and warning systems to notify you through a call or text to your phone.

Contact your support network. Let people in your network know that you are okay, check to see if they’re okay, and tell each other if you need help.

Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out. Eat your fresh, perishable foods first. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Measure the food temperature in your refrigerator and freezer with a thermometer. Throw out food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F.

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards. Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads or damage from power surges. Use flashlights, not candles. Turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a qualified professional. If any circuit breakers have been tripped, contact an electrician to inspect them before turning them on.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. If using a generator, keep it outside in a well ventilated area away from windows.

Decide if you need to stay or go. Evacuate if your home is too hot or too cold, or if you have medical devices that need power. Communities often provide warming or cooling centers and power charging stations.

Warming Centers:

Cape Cod Hill School, 516 Cape Cod Hill Road, New Sharon – open as shelter for citizens Tuesday night.

Phillips Elementary School, Phillips Maine – closed as no citizens are in need at this time.

Day Mountain Middle School, 110 N Maine Street, Strong Maine – closed as no citizens are in need at this time, however can reopen if need arises.

Saint Joesph’s, 130 Quebec Street, Farmington Maine – currently closed with no citizens in need, however can open back up if the need arises.

Clean-up Resources and Information:

From the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry

After power and other utilities have been restored, property owners often face the challenge of what to do with storm-damaged trees. To assist with this, Project Canopy, a Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and Maine Forest Service (MFS) program, offers valuable guidance and helpful tips to property owners with questions about handling downed trees, limbs, and branches.

Trees and branches around homes and power lines:

Homeowners are encouraged to promptly address downed trees and branches, especially those affecting homes and power lines.

For trees entangled with power lines, it is essential to contact local power companies for assistance. Even if a fallen limb is not near power or utility wires, it’s advisable to rely on professionals to assess the extent of the damage before attempting repairs or removal.

For trees or large branches threatening or impacting homes or businesses, enlist the help of a reputable licensed arborist to take care of cleanup.

Injured trees requiring climbing or chainsaw work:

In cases where storm-damaged trees require climbing or chainsaw work, homeowners are urged to work with licensed arborists. Arborists are trained tree care professionals with the skills to evaluate and rectify storm-damaged trees. They can determine how much of a tree can or should be salvaged.

Beware of fly-by-night emergency tree-cutting services, and always request proof of licensing, insurance, and references. The Maine DACF Division of Animal and Plant Health Arborist Program provides more information about working with arborists.

Protecting Maine’s forests:

The Maine Forest Service stresses that woody debris from storm damage may harbor harmful insects or diseases that threaten our forests. Transporting this debris over long distances can unintentionally spread pests to new areas.

In addition to the risks it brings to our environment and economy, violation of rules governing debris movement jeopardizes eligibility for federal aid in the event of a disaster declaration.

Please be aware of quarantine regulations that may impact the movement of some woody storm debris, such as ash trees within the Emerald Ash Borer Regulated Area, larch from areas within the European Larch Canker quarantine, and hemlock branch or top material from regions within the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid quarantine.

Severe storms can also reveal the presence of invasive forest pests like the Asian longhorned beetle or hemlock woolly adelgid. If you suspect damage from such pests, take photos and share them with the MFS to aid in pest management efforts.

Storm Preparedness Resources:

Maine.Gov Alerts: Subscribe for storm warnings, bulletins, and other urgent updates.

FEMA and MEMA: Connect with county and local emergency management contacts and stay updated via social media.

Small Business Administration (SBA): Find guidance and support for businesses before and after emergency events.

Maine Prepares Resources: Explore home, business, and community emergency planning.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page

American Red Cross website

This list will be updated. To have your storm notice added, please email us at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include “Storm Notice” in the subject line.