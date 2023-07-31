Stratton Family Fun Days this weekend, August 4 & 5

STRATTON – Family Fun Days will be returning to Stratton and Eustis on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the town “Through the Years”.

Festivities will kick off with the Wayfarer’s BBQ which will be taking place on Friday night, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Stratton-Eustis Community Building.

On August 5, the Family Fun Days Parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at the Central Maine Power garage, and the parade will travel downtown at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats.

A day full of activities for friends and families will be taking place at Quincy Field, and there will be lots of vendors and food trucks available throughout the day. Activities include a petting zoo from 12-3 p.m., as well as kids carnival games, water fun, face painting and tie-dying, bounce houses, and a dunk tank and jail all available from 12-4 p.m.

There will also be raffles available for a chance to win a variety of prizes. A 50/50 raffle will be taking place from 12-7 p.m. as well as a bike raffle. The drawing for the winners will be at 7:30 p.m.

From 5-9 p.m., there will be a street dance and cornhole, as well as laser tag. The festivities will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. sponsored by the Cathedral Pines Campground.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.