Stratton Winter Festival to be held on Friday, December 1

STRATTON – Join the Stratton Parent Teacher Committee to celebrate the holiday season at the Winter Festival on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Community Building.

There will be a variety of holiday-themed festivities for children and families to enjoy throughout the evening including, crafts, music, cookies, vendors, and sleigh rides that have been made possible through a donation by Kibby Wind. Food will be available by donation at the North Pole Cafe, and there will also be a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Tickets are $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. The Stratton PTC is still looking for vendors, donated items for children to purchase at low cost as caregiver gifts, food for the Cafe, and helping hands for set up and throughout the evening. For more information, contact the PTC through Facebook or email strattonschoolptc@gmail.com.