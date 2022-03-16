Strong annual town meeting to be held March 19

STRONG – Strong’s election will be held Friday March 18 from 1–6p.m. with the annual town meeting scheduled for Saturday March 19 from 9:30–4.

On the ballot are two three-year selectmen positions with four candidates and one two-year position; fire chief with a three-year term; one Budget Committee member with a six-year term; and one SAD 58 school board member with a three-year term.

Some of the articles on the warrant have been described as “controversial.”

Article five will look to increase the property tax limit.

There are many of the usual municipal budgeting and fundraising items, such as the fire department payroll and equipment, replacement of the fire truck, public safety accounts, health and sanitation accounts, highway accounts, public works accounts, recreation and unclassified accounts.

Article 40 will look to amend the official Shoreland Zoning map.

Article 41 will ask voters to commit to using $61,000 in ARPA funding to improve broadband in Strong.