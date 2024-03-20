Strong elects six municipal officials prior to annual town meeting

STRONG – There was a close race for the Strong selectboard open seat, according to town clerk Raylene Tolman.

The Town of Strong held municipal officer elections on Friday, March 15, and the annual town meeting on Saturday, March 16. Friday night, Rupert Pratt ran against Mike Pond for the seat held by Milt Bastin who decided not to run again at the end of his term. Pratt was elected although the race was close.

In addition, Sue Pratt was elected for a three-year term on the MSAD 58 school board. There were some write-ins for that seat. Amanda Coolong was elected on write-in votes for a two-year term; Coolong had been appointed by the selectboard to fill a vacant seat until the town meeting, at which point the seat would be filled by election.

Jeffery Kennedy was elected for a five-year term on the budget committee, while Andrew Pratt and Rob Elliott were both elected for six-year terms on the budget committee.

During the annual town meeting on Saturday, voters amended article seven to move $300,000 from the surplus account to reduce the 2024 tax commitment. The budget committee and selectboard both recommended $250,000 for article seven.

Article 31, to see what the town would raise and appropriate for recreation accounts, generated some discussion. The selectboard and budget committee both recommended $6,500, a small decrease from last year’s $6,750. No funds were raised for the beach account as there is sufficient carry-over funds from last year to complete the planned projects, and instead funds were requested for work on the ball field. The town approved the recommended sum.

Article 34 was amended to reflect the correct sum for the cemetery account, $500 instead of $1,000. This article passed as amended.

Similar to Article 31, the Christmas Light account under Article 37 had carry-over funds which were expected to cover the expenses for this year, so the town raised no tax dollars for the account.

For Article 38, the Forster Memorial Building Maintenance Reserve Account, the selectboard recommended $10,000 and the budget committee recommended $0. The selectboard made a motion for $5,000. These funds will be used, along with carry-over funds, to paint the exterior of the building.

The remaining warrant articles passed as recommended.

Following the meeting, moderator Russell Black swore-in the newly elected town officials present: Rupert Pratt, Andrew Pratt, and Amanda Coolong.