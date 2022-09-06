Structure fire in Wilton; minimal damage reported

WILTON — Minimal damage was reported after a structure fire in Wilton Tuesday morning.

Tom Doak, Deputy Chief at Wilton Fire, said the fire at 829 Temple Road was called in around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

About 45 minutes earlier, around 7:30 a.m., a structure fire had been reported in Strong. One of Wilton’s fire trucks had already arrived on the scene in Strong to provide mutual aid when the call in Wilton came in. That truck turned around to travel back to Wilton to assist on scene.

Other members of Wilton Fire responded with a tanker. In addition, East Dixfield Fire, Farmington Fire, and Jay Fire responded to the scene in Wilton for mutual aid.

The fire was located on the outside of the building. Doak reported that it was put out very quickly with minimal damage to the building. Part of the exterior wall was cut to ensure the fire was extinguished, but the residence was still habitable and there was no damage inside the home.

No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by a hot chimney.

Responding agencies cleared the scene about an hour after they were called, Doak said.

A report on the incident in Strong will be forthcoming.