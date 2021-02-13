Structure fire on Box Shop Hill Road

FARMINGTON – A home on the Box Shop Hill Road caught fire last night; Farmington Fire Rescue received the call around 8 p.m.

The home, 183 Box Shop Hill Road, while not a complete loss, was significantly damaged according to a representative of Farmington Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Departments from Wilton, Jay, New Sharon, Strong and Temple responded to the call, along with NorthStar Ambulance and Farmington Police Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire and the scene was cleared at 10:30 p.m.