Stuck tractor trailer truck blocks Route 27 for more than two hours

EUSTIS – A tractor trailer truck jack knifed on Route 27 on Thursday around 5:45 p.m., resulting in a road closure for about two and a half hours.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver, Stephane Paul, 42 of Fort Worth, Fla., lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The rig skidded and blocked the entire roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The diesel fuel tank ruptured, spilling fuel. The Eustis Fire Department performed traffic control and closed the roadway. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was contacted to address the fuel spill and Eustis Fire personnel assisted with the cleanup operations.

FCSO and U.S. Border Patrol assisted at the scene. Dutch Gap Auto responded to clear the road.