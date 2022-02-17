Students fill need of Can-Am Sled Dog Race

FARMINGTON – A three-year project came to fruition last week as composite students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center handed off a custom built dog sled to organizers of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races. The project was delayed several times due to complications related to COVID-19, eventually involving more than 20 students with the collaboration.

Can-Am Vice President Sarah Brooks was emotional upon seeing the sled, which was the last request of her longtime friend and well-known musher Gino Roussel. Roussel suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and found solace in working with his dogs. The sled was a request that he knew would make the Can-Am safer for all involved.

“You do not know what this is going to mean for hundreds of people up in Canada,” Brooks told the students.

She and New Brunswick musher Guy Landry drove down to Mt. Blue Campus to pick up the sled and personally thank the students last Friday. The sled, which is used during emergency rescues to haul a team of dogs out of remote locations, is the first of several that Composites Instructor Chris DeMarco hopes to make with his students. A longtime partnership with Kenway Composites made the project possible through mentorship and donated materials. Greg Wilcox of Kenway Composites has been a supporter of the Foster Tech program for years, and has even employed graduates of the program. The next sled, he said, will aim to be even lighter weight.

The new rescue sled will be on display before the start of the race which kicks off on Main Street in Fort Kent on March 5. Brooks said that roughly 6,000 people gather for the event, which has several route options of various mileage and is the longest race offered in the North East. Many stretches of the race go through extremely remote areas of Northern Maine, Brooks explained. Several years ago a musher crashed in the middle of one of those stretches, and it took hours for a rescue team to get the musher, the dogs, and the sled out of the woods.

“This is invaluable,” she told the class.

Next year, DeMarco and Brooks hope to organize an opportunity for composite students to attend the race and see their finished product in action. Brooks said the Can-Am organization would be thrilled to have the class and be able to thank them publicly.