Features

Subtle hints of fall

by Administrator

September 26, 2021

2 mins read

The fall colors are starting to arrive. (Photo by Jim Knox)

Another fall color will stay until frost arrives: a cosmos flower. (Photo by Jim Knox)

Damp weather brings out the mushrooms. In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

An immature red-eyed vireo that must have been hit by a car. It became very active before I left. (Photo by Jim Knox)

Another red-eyed vireo catching a snack in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

A wet immature ruby-throated hummingbird just a few days ago in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

An oven bird comes to visit Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)

A partridge checks out the new tar on Route 156. (Photo by Dennis York)

Male wood ducks in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)

Two toms. (Photo by Dennis York)

Turkey roost. (Photo by Dennis York)

Fall fungi. This thing sprang up on my lawn and grew this big in just a few days. (Photo by Dennis York)

Fall fungi, close up. (Photo by Dennis York)

2 Comments
Great photo Jim !
Great photos, very nice variety and color’s! Thank you🙂