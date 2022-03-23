The maple trees are sprouting sap buckets like a strange sort of fungi. On my drive through the back roads and small towns that make up my world, I see blue and green lines running from tree to tree, culminating in huge plastic tanks wrapped in metal cages. On quiet residential streets, the buckets and pails fill up, drip by drip by drip.

It is sugar season in the western mountains of Maine.

No matter how many technical advancements are made, sugar season still requires getting outside and getting your hands dirty. Taps must be set, hoses run, buckets placed. The syrup must be watched, tested, drawn off. It must be finished, filtered, and bottled. The fire box must be tended and filled every 15 or 20 minutes— I may be more of a maple syrup snob than I thought, but the best syrup comes from a wood-fire instead of propane or oil. The wood smoke adds a layer of depth to the flavor of the syrup that I love.

On a rainy Saturday I drive to my friends’ sugar house while they are boiling. They run a small commercial operation, and like many others in the region, the whole family is involved. As I approach the renovated barn and the half-open sliding door, I walk into the first vapors of boiling sap. The steam is rich and sweet and I breathe deeply.

It is sugar season, and the memories are thick in the steam around my head.

When I was a teenager, a group of my brothers and our friends tapped a sugar grove under the shadow of Mt. Abram. The parents sponsored the endeavor by providing hot dogs and marshmallows for a late supper, and by finishing off the syrup and helping store it for the following months. We set the taps and ran short lengths of hosing into five-gallon buckets with small holes drilled in the lid. Collecting the sap required snowshoes to walk over the deep, heavy snow in the woods, and you were better off carrying two buckets, one in each hand, for balance.

We lugged the buckets from the sugar grove to the trail, where the ancient snowmobile and dog sled waited. Two huge blue barrels were strapped down onto the dog sled and we poured buckets of sap into the barrels and drove the snowmobile out to the road where the SUV waited with a trailer with more blue barrels.

At Gramp’s house the sap stove— a half barrel, welded and formed to serve as a fire box with a boiling pan resting on top—was ready in the woodshed. The fire, stoked with hemlock and pine and mill ends from the wood turning mills, ran so hot you didn’t notice the cold March wind whistling around your ears and sneaking cold fingers down your coat collar.

The boys climbed a ladder to the woodshed roof and roasted hot dogs over the smokestack. The smoke and steam heated them through in seconds; I didn’t need to add anything else for flavor because the hot dog was so luxurious, maple and smoke and the tang of fresh air and melting snow.

When I was a very small child, there were pint jars of fresh cream from the Jersey cow, sweetened with maple syrup. It was the best dessert and winter play time snack. I remember wet snowsuits and mittens sticky with snow. I remember hiding the pint jar in the snow to stay cold while we went sledding down the hill in a long train. If we left it too long it froze into something like ice cream, best eaten while perched on a snow bank with our noses red like cherries and snowflakes stuck to our eyelashes and pompom hats.

It is sugar season.

The woods are just starting to come alive at this time of year. The trees are waking up, and so is everything else. There are animal tracks and fresh sign and the birds are starting to come north again. Song birds fly away if you come too close—except the chickadees. The chickadees are bold and flirt around you, wondering if you have anything good to eat. Squirrels, who are accustomed to reigning supreme over the woods, scold you for trespassing and follow you from their treetop highways. They, too, are wondering if you have food.

Sugar shacks stir to life as the people in my communities hurry to collect the sap. This is late nights and long weekends and sap collections after school. This is frozen gloves and burnt fingers and leftover pizza for lunch while you hover over the stove, making sure the syrup doesn’t burn. The season requires a specific temperature range: warm during the day and cold at night, making the sap rise and fall through the tree trunks as if the trees have a heartbeat. There’s a short window of time to tap. Maple sap can’t be left too long in the pails or it spoils, and when you need forty gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup, you don’t want to waste it.

These moments— gathered around the fire with the people I know, breathing in the steam and heady aroma of boiling sap— these moments are ones that my grandparents shared, and their grandparents, and long ago, my indigenous ancestors. I do not know their names; their stories were lost in a fire long before I was born. But around the fire or in the maple grove, floating across the snow in snowshoes with pails of sap in each hand, I feel at ease with myself and comfortable in my world.

It is the sugar season, after all.