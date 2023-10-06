Sugarloaf Homecoming ushers in the upcoming season this weekend

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – This weekend is Sugarloaf’s Homecoming celebration, featuring a variety of activities for people of all ages to kick off the season at Sugarloaf.

There will be events from Friday Oct. 6 through Sunday Oct. 8, including scenic lift rides, free for season pass holders; a winter clothing and equipment drive to benefit local schools; pumpkin painting for kiddos; on-mountain open houses with Mountainside Real Estate; and live music throughout the weekend with Seagrass, Aldous Collins Band, Sly Richard, and more.

On Friday, the Swig & Swing Golf Tournament will happen at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

On Saturday afternoon Splittin’ Wood, an axe throwing venue in Lewiston, will host a free axe throwing station at the Landing for anyone 10 and older. The Sugarloaf Home Show, at Narrow Gauge, will feature various vendors and info booths.

The UpCountry Artists show will take place in the King Pine Room of the Base Lodge on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature a variety of Maine artists and craftsmen, including the works of potter Cherie Giampietro, painter and sculptor Hugh Verrier, photographer Jon Linn, and many more.

During the weekend, the Carrabassett Valley Library is hosting a used book and pie sale under the tent at the library. Pies will be on sale for $20 each. The sale will happen rain or shine and proceeds will benefit the library and local food banks.

For the full weekend schedule, visit www.sugarloaf.com.