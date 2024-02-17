Sugarloaf opens largest terrain expansion in the Northeast

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Sugarloaf, the largest ski area east of the Rocky Mountains is getting larger, with the grand opening of Bucksaw Express on West Mountain on Friday, February 16. “We are thrilled to have opened West Mountain,” shares Karl Strand, president and general manager of Sugarloaf. “The magnitude and pure impact of this type of terrain expansion can’t be overstated. It’s the largest terrain expansion to happen in the Northeast since the late 1970’s and to be able to pull this off ahead of vacation week is incredible.”

The centerpiece of the West Mountain development is the new Bucksaw Express chairlift. The lift is a Doppelmayr high-speed detachable quad which will increase Sugarloaf’s uphill capacity by 2,400 skiers per hour. Bucksaw Express will transport skiers and riders up to the resort’s mid-mountain restaurant, Bullwinkle’s, providing convenient access to the heart of the mountain revolutionizing the way guests access and navigate the slopes.

Not only is Sugarloaf the largest ski area in the East it is also the second tallest mountain in Maine, making it vulnerable to the elements. “The location of the lift is intentional,” says Strand. “We recognize and have addressed the need to mitigate windy days and the location of this lift does just that.”

In addition to Bucksaw Express, the West Mountain development includes the addition of twelve new alpine trails, covering approximately 120 acres, nine of which are now open. The expansion will increase Sugarloaf’s total skiable acreage by nearly 10 percent catering to both beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.

“West Mountain creates a new family-friendly zone, something Sugarloaf has needed for quite some time,” shares Strand. “The accessibility of the lift and terrain provides a progression platform unlike anything we’ve ever had at the resort. Our instructors and families will have a separate zone creating confidence and a “safe” zone, if you will, for beginner and intermediate level skiers.”

Building and growing generational Sugarloafers is part of the fabric that makes Sugarloaf – Sugarloaf. The milestones reached this season are nothing short of historic.

About Sugarloaf – Located in Carrabassett Valley, ME, Sugarloaf is one of the largest ski areas in the East, and is home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding in the East. Sugarloaf is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. Follow: www.sugarloaf.com, www.facebook.com/sugarloaf, and twitter.com/sugarloafmaine.