Summer Fest shaping up

FARMINGTON – The 57th annual Summer Fest is in full swing, after a false start in 2020, and a scaled back version held only in the park last year.

A live auction will open the festival. Previously planned at Meetinghouse Park, the auction will now be held at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In theater. Run by auctioneers Jeff and Adrian Harris, preview begins at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m. The proceeds will go to benefit the Farmington Downtown Association. Donations of goods to be sold can be made until July 15, by calling Diane or Andrea at Mixed-Up at 207-778-4616.

Upper Broadway will be closed off to traffic once again this year, to accommodate vendors, entertainment, a children’s parade, and, of course, enthusiastic fair goers. There are nearly 50 vendors currently signed up to sell their wares or promote services and businesses. The list offers a wide variety of hand-made items such as wood products, pepper jelly, quilted items, photography, jewelry, hand-made signs, clothing, skin-care products, paper art, henna tattoos and more.

Mt. Blue High School Blue Crew returns with their famous root-beer stand and an exhibition of their robotics wonders. Wully’s Italian Ice and Sweet Life Kettle Corn (a fundraiser this year for Mt. Blue’s Class of ’23) will provide snacks on Broadway. Local organizations including SAPAR, Safe Voices, Seniors Plus, Literacy Volunteers, Public Library, and more, will have promotional booths.

A new event this year is The Amazing Summer Fest RACE – a competition based on the adventure reality TV series “The Amazing Race”. Coordinated by Joe Musumeci of the former Farmington Underground, the race will begin on Broadway with teams of two racing against time, to various locations in the downtown area, to complete certain challenges. Prizes will be awarded to fastest times and best costumes, as well as for the best team spirit.

“Pirates and Mermaids” is the theme for this year’s children’s parade, coordinated by the Children’s Task Force. The parade will start on Church St. and march down Broadway, then head over to Meetinghouse Park where there will be lots of children’s activities, including “Walk the Plank,” cookie decorating, a dress-up tea party, petting zoo and more.

The New Hope Baptist Church will provide free Sno-Cones. Hot dogs and chips will be for sale at a promotional booth for the Community Regional Charter School of Skowhegan. Music in the park is provided by Tumbledown and the Old Gold Band.

Entertainers on Broadway include Arizona Rose, Gambol Creek, a live Elvis Tribute, and Crooked Bill. Following these bands, the ever-popular “Farmington’s Got Talent” will take place on the Broadway stage. The talent show is open to all ages and appropriate talents. There will be cash prizes for best act in each age category and most original act. Sign-ups begin now. Spaces are limited!

Matt and the Barn Burners will close out Broadway’s events with a rip-roaring street dance in the early evening- a tribute to the former, and very popular, Moonlight Madness.

Following the street dance a fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. in Prescott field on Front Street. The conclusion to Summer Fest will be a special $10-per-carload deal at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In – movie TBA.

Donations are still being accepted to help defray the substantial costs of the fireworks. Please remember also to support the generous sponsors who have already donated to Summer Fest. A list of contributors, as well as more details about every event can be found in the brochure and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/welovesummerfest.

For more information, or to pick up brochures, please contact Susun Terese at susun@minikins.org or call 207-491-5533.