Features Summer in full bloom by Administrator July 3, 2022 3 mins read Chesterville's adorable new citizens, twin loon chicks. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Riding on Papa's back, Little Loon warms its leg while waiting for a dace, a bait fish. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Loons One and Two sail away on their own personal flotation device. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Setting sail. (Photo By Jane Naliboff) Summer. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Blue skies, mountains views and a field of wild flowers in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) The brunch bunch. (Photo by Dennis York) One last photo and then I'm out of here! (Photo by Dennis York) A young buck feeding. (Photo by Dennis York) A bullfrog waits for breakfast to come along. (Photo by Dennis York) This is the second fawn I have seen this summer. (Photo by Dennis York) Common vetch seems spectacular to me. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Summer scene of hayed field and billowing cumulus.(Photo by Pat Blanchard) The turkey broods are about. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) The hen has a watchful eye. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) She's also the rear guard. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A rose-breasted grosbeak being watched in Wilton? (Photo by Jim Knox) A gray fox watches me as I take its picture in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) Spring and summer have a lot more color than winter! A peony in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A lone loon in the early morning on Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) The admiral takes a turn! This black butterfly looks somewhat different when it turns its body. (Photo by Jim Knox) The admiral butterfly with another side to it. (Photo by Jim Knox) What would the Fourth of July be without a bald eagle over Wilson Lake in Wilton? (Photo by Jim Knox)