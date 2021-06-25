Summer meals come to town for MSAD 58

PHILLIPS – The colorful vans that have been parked near the elementary schools in MSAD 58 are brand new delivery vans dubbed the ‘School Meal Mobile.’

Thanks to a collaboration between Full Plates Full Potential and Hannaford Supermarkets, MSAD 58 is one of three districts in Maine to be awarded these vans. The vans will deliver meals directly to families within the district.

In addition to MSAD 58, the Lewiston Public School system and RSU 12 will receive meal delivery vans. Collectively, the addition of these vans will allow these three districts to open 11 new meal sites and serve an estimated 1,220 additional students per day.

“This is a dream come true,” MSAD 58 school nutrition director Dora York said. “Participation is so low when our kids have to come pick up food in our small, rural district. Our whole summer food program was hinging on this. Now I can really start to think about all of the possibilities.”

MSAD 58 will be offering meal delivery directly to the homes of interested families. All children up to age 18 are eligible for meals. There will be no charge to families and signing up benefits children throughout the district as well as the district food service department. Meal deliveries will consist of five breakfasts and five lunches for each participating child.

York will need to know the name of the individual signing up, how many children will be participating, the physical address to make deliveries to, and what weeks meals should be delivered. Meals will be delivered once weekly on the following days: Monday, June 28; Tuesday, July 6; Monday, July 12; Monday, July 19; Monday, July 26; Monday, August 2.

Email Dora York at DYork@MSAD58.org to sign up for meal delivery or with any questions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the important role transportation plays in ensuring all kids have consistent access to nutritious meals,” Executive Director of Full Plates Full Potential Justin Strasburger said. “But even before the pandemic, school nutrition directors— particularly those from Maine’s many rural areas— viewed transportation as critical to meeting the needs of their communities. We are thrilled that Hannaford recognized this need and stepped up to fill the gap.”

Full Plates Full Potential and Hannaford launched the Fuel Kids at School Van Grant in March and received 30 applications. In addition to the custom wrapped van, districts received insulated cooling blankets, and a cash award of $5,000 to support maintenance, insurance, and registration costs.

Both Hannaford and Full Plates Full Potential are confident that these recent efforts will serve as a model for ongoing and sustainable change as they continue to address childhood hunger in Maine.