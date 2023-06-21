Summer programs, sports, and swim lessons offered for local youth

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Recreation Department’s summer schedule of activities is now available, with programs open for non-residents as well as Farmington residents. Early sign-ups are recommended as many activities have limited spaces open.

Swim Programs:

All Farmington Recreation Department swimming lessons are affiliated with the American Red Cross. The Red Cross recommends that level achievement classes begin at 6 years old. Therefore, they offer Mommy and Me and “Prep” Swim for younger children during the early afternoon at Hippach to facilitate the transition to future swim instruction.

The following is a list of levels recognized by the American Red Cross that will be taught this summer:

Parent and Child Level 1 – Age 6mo. to 2.5 (FRC)

Parent and Child Level 2 – Age 2.5 to 4 (FRC)

Preschool Aquatics Level 1 – Ages 4 & 5 (WP)

Preschool Aquatics Level 2 – Ages 4 & 5 (WP)

Level 1 – Introduction to Water Skills (WP)

Level 2 – Fundamental Aquatic Skills (FRC)

Level 3 – Stroke Development (FRC)

Level 4 – Stroke Improvement (FRC)

Level 5 – Stroke Refinement (FRC)

Level 6 – Swimming and Skill Proficiency (FRC)

Registration for all swim programs opened in early June, and spaces fill up quickly. Stop by the Community Center during regular business hours to sign up for programs.

Parent and Child Swim Lessons:

For youngsters and someone to assist and supervise them, this class will introduce children to water activity and safety. Up to 8 children and their supervisors will be placed in a class on Monday and Wednesdays or Tuesday and Thursdays for 2 weeks at the Fitness Center Pool from July 10 – August 17.

9-9:30am, M/W ages 6mo. to 2.5 Mommy and Me Level 1

9-9:30am, T/Th ages 2.5 to 4 Mommy and Me Level 2

If you do not feel comfortable actively assisting your child, it is recommended that they wait until they are old enough for “Prep” swim class. Only one child per supervisor.

Wading Pool Program:

Monday through Thursday

Session One – July 10 to July 27

Session Two – July 31 to August 17

Open for ages 4 to 7. Free to all children. Registration fees are subsidized by the Sumner P. Mills Trust Fund regardless of residence.

The Farmington Recreation Department will offer two sessions of swim instruction for young children at the Wading Pool this summer. A lifeguard is in place during each class to ensure the safety of all participants.

Instructors will be on site each day to teach swimming no matter what! Children are not allowed in the water during thunderstorms but the decision to bring a child to their scheduled lessons in poor or iffy weather conditions is left to the discretion of each parent.

Classes will be comprised of a maximum of 6 participants of similar age and ability. The Recreation Department will try to place children from the same family in the same class when possible.

The following is a proposed schedule for classes and free swim at the Wading Pool this summer:

11:50 – 12:20, Level 1 and Pre-K Level 1

12:25 – 12:55, Level 2 and Pre-K Level 2

1:00 – 1:30, Two additional classes available depending on current need.

3:00 – 4:45, Free Swim – Ages 12 & under (Monday – Thursday)

Please note: Adults may not exceed a 3 child to 1 adult supervisor ratio for the Free Swim period.

Sumner P. Mills Program

Monday through Thursday

Session One – July 10 to July 27

Session Two – July 31 to August 17

Ages 8 (or Level 1 WP) to 18.

Farmington residents, $30. Non residents, $40. Free for all Level 1&2 swimmers with registration fees subsidized by the Sumner P. Mills Trust Fund regardless of residence.

This program offers American Red Cross recognized achievement levels in the swimming pool at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. The following class levels may change depending on the needs of those who enroll. Classes are limited to 10 swimmers and take place Monday – Thursday at the following times:

9:35 – 10:20, Level 3 and Level 4

10:25 – 11:10, Level 2 and Level 5 & 6

Summer Camp: Camp Hippach!

June 26 through August 17 for children entering grades 3 through 7.

Registration for Farmington residents, $50/week; non-residents, $60/week.

Are you ready for a summer of fun in the sun? There’s something for everyone at Camp Hippach! Weekly activities include trips to the Narrow-Gauge Cinema, Gifford’s, and McDonald’s. The children will also have daily pool opportunities and participate in games like capture the flag. They will also enjoy team building opportunities, crazy competitions, and free play opportunities while bonding with new friends! For children entering grades 3 through 7, and will be held Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Children are expected to bring, proper clothing, snacks, lunch, water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, towel, and a swimsuit each day.

Only parents or legal guardians may enroll their child. Children may be signed up for all 8 weeks of summer camp and a waitlist will be used for anyone who is not able to obtain a spot for their child.

Registrations open, spaces limited. Half of the total camp fee must be paid at the time of registration; the other half must be paid before July 14.

Summer Programs:

Ultimate Frisbee

July 10 to August 14

Children entering grades 4 to 8.

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

This program is for children entering 4th – 8th grade. Come learn the new and upcoming sport of Ultimate Frisbee. This sport mixes the elements of football, basketball, and soccer. Children will learn new skills while building and bonding throughout games and play. The program will be directed by Ben Ladd who coaches the UMF Ultimate Frisbee team. He has played Ultimate Frisbee for 14 years and is excited to share his love of this sport with your children.

Ben Ladd has been working with children for years and it shows! He has also been an integral part of the Recreation Department’s programming for about 6 years now. Ben will be sure to make this program fun and memorable for your child, while still learning how to rock the sport. The program will take place at Hippach Field from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kinder “Prep”

August 15 to August 18

Ages 3 to 5

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35

It’s time to have some fun preparing for kindergarten and the other exciting years to come! This program will be geared towards developing the mind and creativity of your child while they also work on the skills, they will need to become a successful Kindergartner.

The big year is coming so why not help your child have a head start? The program will involve fun directional games, crafts, stories, all while working on motor skills. Jennifer Savage will be leading this program and has over eight years of experience working with toddlers at a child center. Jen is looking forward to using her skills to assist your child in being ready for their future, so please come and join her! This program will run from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and will be held at W.G. Mallett School.

Storytime in the Park!

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., from June 21 to August 30

Hippach Field Playground

Free!

For several years now, Jennifer Savage has run a Storytime Playgroup at the Community Center, but during the summer months, she takes it outside and meets children and families in the park! Bring your children and join her for some stories and songs, followed by some playtime on the playground.

Take some time to connect with other families in the area! Parents and guardians are required to stay for the entire time and are encouraged to participate with their children. The program will be held Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. beginning on June 21. Cancellations due to inclement weather will be posted on the Farmington Recreation Department Facebook page.

Tennis Camp

Mondays and Wednesdays

Session One – July 10 to July 26

Session Two – July 31 to August 16

Ages 7 to 12

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents $35.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for children ages 7 – 9, and 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. for 10 – 12 years old. Participants will learn and practice strokes, as well as learn the rules and scoring associated with the game.

Mark Stofan has played tennis for decades. He was the Spruce Mountain Girls’ Varsity Tennis Coach and has played in many tournaments over the years and still plays weekly! Mark believes that tennis is a wonderful sport that a person can play and enjoy for a lifetime, which is why he wants to pass on his passion to the next generation.

The Recreation Department will provide tennis balls and has a limited supply of racquets, so participants are encouraged to bring their own, as well as a bottle of water! The program is limited to 8 participants per class.

MAD Science for Kids!

Session One, Mondays and Thursdays, June 26 to July 13

Session Two, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 18 to August 1

Ages 6 to 10

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

This program will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at W.G. Mallet School and will be directed by Jennifer Savage. Jennifer taught science for seven years and has run this super fun program for several years now!

With projects ranging from creating explosions to edible experiments, this program will make science come alive for your child. Each week there will be different experiments along with activities and stories that cover a wide range of scientific topics.

The Farmington Recreation Department will provide all the supplies needed and make sure your kids are prepared to make a mess and have fun! Enrollment is limited. All children will need a water bottle.

Dynamic Knights Chess!

Thursdays, June 29 to July 20

Ages 8 to 16

Registration for Farmington residents, $10; non-residents, $15

The Farmington Recreation will be offering a Dynamic Knights Chess program again this year to captivate and motivate young chess players of all abilities. The program will run on Thursdays, June 29 through July 20 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Work First.

The program will be run by Mark Stofan, who has decades of chess experience and hopes to cover basic strategies and teach players to develop their pieces through tons of games and viewing match examples!

If you thought Mark was just a great Tennis instructor… boy, were you wrong! Once you see him on the chess board, you will understand why his opponents sweat and squirm while sitting across the table from this legend of the game. The Recreation Department also hopes to have a chess master or two drop by to say hello to the children.

Big Doodles, Little Dudes!

Mondays, July 31 to August 21

Ages 3 to 5

Registration for Farmington residents, $20; non-residents, $30.

Are you ready to make some messes and masterpieces? Farmington Recreation is offering an arts and crafts program for young children ages 3 to 5 this summer! Participants will be doing fun, exciting, and colorful projects that will be sure to put a smile on your child’s face, and probably lots of paint on their hands. Arts and crafts are a great way to foster creativity, develop motor skills, and boost your child’s self-confidence when they see their final creations!

Jennifer Savage will be running this camp and is a big believer in hands on learning and that making messes is always a good sign! New projects each week, all materials provided by the Recreation Department. Please join us for a fantastically messy program running from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at W.G. Mallett School.

Backyard Sports for Pre-Teens and Teens

Tuesdays, July 11 to August 15

Youth entering grades 6 through 9.

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

This program is geared towards pre-teens and young teens who are entering grades 6 – 9. Get outside and step away from the electronics for a bit! Come enjoy playing Ultimate Frisbee, Capture the Flag, soccer, kickball, and other old favorites with your friends. This program will run from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30p.m. and will create fun memories and new friends for your children this summer. The program will take place at Hippach Field. Participation is limited to 20! Please bring a water bottle! This program will be run by Jennifer Savage and assisted by Cyrus Evans.

Nature Camp

August 8 to August 11

Ages 6 to 10

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

Farmington Recreation will be offering an experience for the curious, creative, and outdoorsy – Nature Camp! This fun filled adventure will consist of outside activities. Time will be spent exploring places like Hippach Field, Abbott Park, and walking around Downtown Farmington, Abbott Park, and the Sandy River to learn about different leaves, insects, and all that the great outdoors has to offer! Each day the program will incorporate an activity and story that complements the adventure for the day. If your child enjoys nature as well as being artistic, then this is the camp for you.

Participants will need good shoes, a set of clothes that can (and will) get dirty, a water bottle, and a snack! Nature Camp will run on Fridays from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. All adventures will start at Hippach Field! PLEASE be sure to pack your child a lunch to eat, so they can picnic with the group.

Softball Camp

Tuesdays, July 11 to August 15

Ages 9 to 12

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

Kellie Sanborn is the local expert who will be directing the softball camp this year. The camp is geared to developing skills for children interested in refining their softball skills. Kellie has played softball for over twenty years and has also coached at Messalonskee High School and Mt. Blue Middle School. She is currently co-coaching a 12U Franklin Youth Softball team here in Farmington and plays on and is captain of her women’s softball team, The Menace. Kellie is looking forward to growing the passion and love of the game in the children through fun drills in a positive atmosphere! Please bring a water bottle and snack.

Softball Camp will be held at Hippach Field, Tuesdays, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Camp

July 24 – August 9, Mondays and Wednesdays

Youth entering grades 5 to 8.

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents $35.

Farmington Recreation’s basketball camp is going to help improve your child’s ball-handling and shooting skills as well as learn better offensive and defensive tips. The program will be led by Madison Cordes, Kiely Reynolds, and Morgan Towne. All three have worked with children for years and lead past basketball programs. You can expect your children to learn a lot and have fun.

The program will run from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on at the Hippach Field outdoor basketball court. Participants only need to bring a water bottle and the rest will be provided. Enrollment is limited!

Lacrosse Camp

Tuesdays, July 11 to August 15

Entering grades 5 to 8.

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents $35

This skills and drills camp will consist of six sessions and will be run by Colby Ranger and Chase Ranger. These two brothers have a great love for Lacrosse and want to share that with the children of this community. Colby played for four years at Mt. Blue. Chase continues to play for Mt. Blue as well as the Maine Muscles and Maine Select teams.

This program is a must if your child enjoyed playing in our spring lacrosse league or if they are interested in trying out the sport for the first time. Children will benefit from learning teamwork, skill refinement, and positioning. LAX Camp will be held on Tuesdays, 6:45 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hippach Field. Please bring a water bottle. Mouthguards required!

Waste Wizards Art Camp

Wednesdays, August 2 to August 16

Entering grades 3 to 6

Registration for Farmington residents, $25; non-residents, $35.

This program is for the little creators and inventors in your life! We will be inventing and envisioning new ways to look at art by creating “stuff” monsters and other fun projects using the things that we recycle every day! This program will get your child’s creative juices flowing as we work together and individually! The program will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School.

Please remember to bring some of your own “junk”, but make sure it is clean and safe to use for your child! It will also be important for the children to be able to listen well and follow directions! There will be hot glue guns, and other tools to assist in putting things together.

The Farmington Recreation Department is located at the Farmington Community Center on 127 Middle Street.

Office Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 778-3464

Check out the Facebook page for more info! facebook.com/farmingtonrec