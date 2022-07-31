Features Summer sky at night by Administrator July 31, 2022 2 mins read The ISS passing over Temple and East Wilton, Maine, July 27, 2022 at 17,500 mph. Incredible! It looks like I caught a wisp of a plane, shooting star, or satellite too. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A red-eyed vireo perching in an ash tree. (Photo by Laura Ganz) Pond lilies in bloom at Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) More purple and green on Wilson Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue heron on the hunt in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Roadside blooms in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) In the fable of the grasshopper and the ant, the grasshopper spent his summer relaxing in the sun, while the ant worked hard getting ready for winter. This grasshopper was seen relaxing in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) I wonder who chucked all this wood? A woodchuck in my wood pile. (Photo by Dennis York) Up close: a woodchuck peers out of my woodpile. (Photo by Dennis York) A buck poses in the early morning sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A chipmunk has his eye on my garden. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ