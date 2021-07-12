Summerfest returns with music, children’s events on July 31

FARMINGTON – Summerfest returns this year with a family-centric series of events that will run all day on July 31.

It will be the 56th year a summer festival has been held in Farmington, after last year’s event was cancelled due to concerns relating to the pandemic. New organizers Erika Schumacher and Hattie Huston, both of Fiddlehead Pediatric Health Care, are planning a slimmed-down event focusing on families, with plenty of activities for children.

“We want to have a one-day, high-energy event for kids and families,” Schumacher said. “We really want people to have fun, be outside and come celebrate Farmington.”

The morning events include a craft fair at the Narrow Gauge Drive-in beginning at 9 a.m., featuring live music. Vendors can sign up for the five-hour fair here. The Saturday Farmers Market vendors will be open in the courthouse parking lot and the Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding a free yard sale in the organization’s parking lot on Church Street.

An obstacle course challenge for children at Lieb Field, near Narrow Gauge, is one of several kid-focused events new to this year’s Summerfest. More information and sign ups will be available through the event’s Facebook page, located here.

Another round of events will kickoff at noon at Meetinghouse Park. Activities, including corn hole, hay wagon and fire truck rides, balloon art with Conjuring Carroll, face painting and Henna tattooing, will be held around the park. Meanwhile, Mt. Blue’s Blue Crew will be serving up root beer floats and a robotics demonstration, while Sat Manav Yoga Ashram will be offering vegan iced chai. New Hope Baptist Church will have snow cones.

Among these ongoing events will be the popular annual Talent Show, running from noon to 2 p.m. Following the conclusion of the show, Lindsey Mower will present a children’s show from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Henderson Memorial Church will be holding a ‘Give-Away Picnic on the Lawn’ from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, watermelon, cookies and punch. Donations will be accepted for the Ecumenical Heat Program.

Live music leading up to fireworks will cap off the day’s festivities, with Crooked Bill performing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park. Matt and the Barn Burners will go next, from 6 to 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Following the show, Narrow Gauge Drive-in will be holding a movie special at 9:30 p.m.

More details about the day’s events will be posted on Summerfest’s Facebook page.