Features Summer's newcomers by Administrator July 10, 2022 2 mins read A young sparrow gets fed by its parent in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) An oriole feeds its young in Livermore. (Photo by Jim Knox) A young woodpecker gets some suet from its parent in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A young rose-breasted grosbeak getting jam from some berries in Livermore. (Photo by Jim Knox) Another young rose-breasted grosbeak waits for food in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox) A doe peeks out of the ferns in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A coyote looking for lunch. (Photo by Dennis York) A damselfly (which feeds on mosquitoes) doesn't seem to notice one on her tail-end. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe feeding on new grass in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A bumblebee feeding on milkweed. (Photo by Dennis York) A fawn in Phillips. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe escorts her twins into the shade. (Photo by Dennis York) The first monarch of summer dines on butterfly weed in Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The yellow brick road of summer. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)