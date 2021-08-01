Features/News/Outdoors Summertime by Administrator August 1, 2021August 1, 2021 3 mins read A proud family strolling through the field. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A frog hanging out in our driveway. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A female red winged blackbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Downy woodpecker. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A rose breasted grosbeak. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A starling. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A blue heron with a freshly caught hornpout. (Photo by Dennis York) A Heron gets its meal into position. (Photo by Dennis York) Down the hatch! (Photo by Dennis York) Geese in the grass. (Photo by Dennis York) A buck in the field. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe in the field. (Photo by Dennis York) Great Blue Heron, McGurdy Stream. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Great Blue Heron in flight. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Looking light as a feather, Great Blue Heron. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Moving further downstream. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Gliding into shore, Great Blue Heron on McGurdy Stream. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) McGurdy Stream looking fallish too soon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Twilight, McGurdy Stream (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Red Shouldered hawk (?), Chesterville woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Make way for geese. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Papa goose guides the last gosling to the pond for the night. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Safety in numbers and distance from the shore, a gathering of Mill Pond geese for the night. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The first to fall asleep. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Up feather goose fashion. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Parker Pond, Vienna, settles in for the night. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.