Sunday Photo: 04/07/2024
by Rowan Fitzgerald
April 7, 2024

Whitetails. I hate to see them go, but I love to watch them leave! Photo by: Dennis York
Deer feeding in the field. Photo by: Dennis York
Out of hibernation and looking for food. Photo by: Dennis York
Some mornings it's hard to get a grip. Photo by: Dennis York
Mallards on the wing. Photo by: Dennis York
A robin takes a break in a maple tree. Photo by: Dennis York
At this time of year a runny nose is quite common. Photo by: Dennis York
Goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Geese in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
A hawk with its morning meal. Photo by: Dennis York
A sparrow grabs a quick bite. Photo by: Dennis York
Crocus. Photo by: Dennis York
Spring blooms. Photo by: Dennis York
I would rather see a snow white crocus than more white snow! Photo by: Dennis York
Rhubarb makes an early appearance. Photo by: Dennis York