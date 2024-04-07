///

Sunday Photo: 04/07/2024

Sunday Photo
Whitetails. I hate to see them go, but I love to watch them leave! Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Deer feeding in the field. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Out of hibernation and looking for food. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Some mornings it’s hard to get a grip. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Mallards on the wing. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A robin takes a break in a maple tree. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
At this time of year a runny nose is quite common. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Geese in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A hawk with its morning meal. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A sparrow grabs a quick bite. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Crocus. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Spring blooms. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
I would rather see a snow white crocus than more white snow! Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Rhubarb makes an early appearance. Photo by: Dennis York
