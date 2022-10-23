Features/Outdoors Sunday Photos: Splendor by Administrator October 23, 2022October 23, 2022 2 mins read “Don’t forget to wash under the wings!” (Photo by Jim Logan) Autumn Aster ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig Fractal flower ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig Maple on stone ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig Temple Stream Sunset ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig Stream surge sunrise, Temple Stream ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig Maple’s pretty skirt, New Sharon ~ Photo by Max Luick Palm Warbler with insect prey on my roof in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Turkeys in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Eastern Bluebird checking out a birdhouse in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Wood Duck in flight over the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Downy Woodpecker in Wilton ~Photo by Tom Oliver Cardinal in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Autumn Meadowhawk dragonfly at the Foothills Land Conservancy land in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver Reed Brook is tumultuous after the rain last weekend. ~ Photo by Annie Twitchell Reed Brook Falls, or Jericho Steps, in Kingfield. ~ Phot by Annie Twitchell The last of the autumn leaves are falling. ~ Photo by Annie Twitchell Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ