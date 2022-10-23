/

Sunday Photos: Splendor

2 mins read
“Don’t forget to wash under the wings!” (Photo by Jim Logan)
Autumn Aster ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig
Fractal flower ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig
Maple on stone ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig
Temple Stream Sunset ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig
Stream surge sunrise, Temple Stream ~ Photo by Shara Na Gig
Maple’s pretty skirt, New Sharon ~ Photo by Max Luick
Palm Warbler with insect prey on my roof in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Turkeys in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Eastern Bluebird checking out a birdhouse in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Wood Duck in flight over the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Downy Woodpecker in Wilton ~Photo by Tom Oliver
Cardinal in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Autumn Meadowhawk dragonfly at the Foothills Land Conservancy land in Wilton ~ Photo by Tom Oliver
Reed Brook is tumultuous after the rain last weekend. ~ Photo by Annie Twitchell
Reed Brook Falls, or Jericho Steps, in Kingfield. ~ Phot by Annie Twitchell
The last of the autumn leaves are falling. ~ Photo by Annie Twitchell
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.