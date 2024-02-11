///

Sunday Photos: 02/11/2024

1 min read
A local redneck. Photo by: Dennis York
A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A deer picks its way down a frozen trail in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A hawk in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
A black eye is the easiest thing to spot on a hidden hare. Photo by: Dennis York
A robin is a sign that spring is on the way. Photo by: Dennis York
A dove in a maple tree. The maple buds are getting bigger every day. Photo by: Dennis York
A female cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York
A male cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York
