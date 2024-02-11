Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 02/11/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald February 11, 2024February 11, 2024 1 min read A local redneck. Photo by: Dennis York A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A deer picks its way down a frozen trail in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A hawk in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York A black eye is the easiest thing to spot on a hidden hare. Photo by: Dennis York A robin is a sign that spring is on the way. Photo by: Dennis York A dove in a maple tree. The maple buds are getting bigger every day. Photo by: Dennis York A female cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York A male cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: HappeningsOutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in February 11, 2024February 8, 2024 Financial Focus: What should you do with your tax refund? January 28, 2024January 28, 2024 Sunday Photos: 01/28/2024 January 21, 2024 Financial Focus: How are your investments taxed? January 14, 2024January 14, 2024 Sunday Photos: 01/14/2024