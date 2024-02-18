///

Sunday Photos: 02/18/2024

1 min read
Sunday Photo
Wait for me! Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
More sun, more birds. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
I wonder if there are any apples left… Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Ready to leave. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Rotten apples are lip-smacking good! Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Dennis York
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in