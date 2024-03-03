Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 03/03/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald March 3, 2024March 3, 2024 1 min read The full moon in February is called the snow moon. It did not live up to its name this year. Photo by: Dennis York The home of an empty nester. Photo by: Dennis York Time for a close up. Photo by: Dennis York Deer in the hardwoods. Photo by: Dennis York Two deer waiting to cross the road. Photo by: Dennis York The perfect place for a deer stand. Photo by: Dennis York A deer poses by a huge pine tree. Photo by: Dennis York A deer in Carthage. Photo by: Dennis York This deer is not very good at hide and seek. Photo by: Dennis York A male cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York A cardinal on the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York A starling shows up. Spring may be on its way. Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: HappeningsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in February 25, 2024February 26, 2024 Sunday Photos: 2/25/2024 February 25, 2024February 22, 2024 Financial Focus: Consider family meeting to discuss estate plans February 18, 2024February 18, 2024 Sunday Photos: 02/18/2024 February 11, 2024February 11, 2024 Sunday Photos: 02/11/2024