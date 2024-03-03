///

Sunday Photos: 03/03/2024

Sunday Photo
The full moon in February is called the snow moon. It did not live up to its name this year. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
The home of an empty nester. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Time for a close up. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Deer in the hardwoods. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Two deer waiting to cross the road. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
The perfect place for a deer stand. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A deer poses by a huge pine tree. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A deer in Carthage. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
This deer is not very good at hide and seek. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A male cardinal. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A cardinal on the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A starling shows up. Spring may be on its way. Photo by: Dennis York
