Sunday Photos: 03/17/2024

The robins are back! Photo by: Dennis York
A deer feeding on a field with new snow. Photo by: Dennis York
Bright shoulder patches should help attract a mate. Photo by: Dennis York
Under all this brown grass, new green shoots can be found. Photo by: Dennis York
Daffodils rise from the snow. Photo by: Dennis York
A goose stretches its wings after a long flight. Photo by: Dennis York
Courting crest on full display. Photo by: Dennis York
A squirrel takes a closer look. Photo by: Dennis York
A male mallard feeding. Photo by: Dennis York
A female mallard feeding. Photo by: Dennis York
A dinner date for ducks. Photo by: Dennis York
A merganser on the ice. Photo by: Dennis York
The water is cold on your feet this time of year! Photo by: Dennis York
Deer have me spotted! Photo by: Dennis York
A deer enjoys the afternoon sun. Photo by: Dennis York
