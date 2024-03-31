Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 03/31/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald March 31, 2024March 31, 2024 1 min read An American woodcock trying to find some bare ground for worms. Photo by: Jim Knox Finally the American woodcock finds its worm. Photo by: Jim Knox Suddenly it’s all done with me and flies away. Photo by: Jim Knox Weathering the snow storm. A female and two male eastern bluebirds cuddle together to keep warm. Photo by: Jim Knox Two other Male bluebirds also stick together. Photo by: Jim Knox A goldfinch with its gold starting to show. Photo by: Jim Knox A pine siskin watches me as I take pictures of other birds. Photo by: Jim Knox Easter Sunday church service on Orchard Drive, Wilton. Photo by: Wayne Holderried Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: HappeningsOutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in March 24, 2024March 24, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/24/2024 March 17, 2024March 17, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/17/2024 March 10, 2024March 10, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/10/2024 March 3, 2024March 3, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/03/2024