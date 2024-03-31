///

Sunday Photos: 03/31/2024

1 min read
Sunday Photo
An American woodcock trying to find some bare ground for worms. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Finally the American woodcock finds its worm. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Suddenly it’s all done with me and flies away. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Weathering the snow storm. A female and two male eastern bluebirds cuddle together to keep warm. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Two other Male bluebirds also stick together. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
A goldfinch with its gold starting to show. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
A pine siskin watches me as I take pictures of other birds. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Easter Sunday church service on Orchard Drive, Wilton. Photo by: Wayne Holderried
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in