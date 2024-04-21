Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 04/21/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald April 21, 2024April 22, 2024 7 mins read Geese fly out to feed in the early morning light. Photo by: Dennis York It’s time for the peepers! Photo by: Dennis York A little purple in the flower bed. Photo by: Dennis York Diving duck on Wilton lake. Photo by: Dennis York Pretty as a picture. Photo by: Dennis York Blue herons in a blue sky. Photo by: Dennis York Is this called a fan dance? Photo by: Dennis York Three toms strutting. Photo by: Dennis York The turtles are out! Photo by: Dennis York You call it swamp muck, he calls it fine dining. Photo by: Dennis York A muskrat feeding in the afternoon sun. Photo by: Dennis York Female mallard. Photo by: Dennis York Male mallards. Photo by: Dennis York Do you ever feel like your friends don’t listen to you? Photo by: Dennis York A lucky fisherman! Photo by: Dennis York Photo by: Dennis York Spring in full bloom. Photo by: Dennis York The early bird did get the worm! Photo by: Dennis York A hawk patrols the field. Photo by: Dennis York Three deer posing for a picture in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker A deer munching on what’s left of last year’s corn in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker These daffodils survived 2 snowstorms and will be blooming soon! Photo by: Rachel Decker A bird singing a song one early morning in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker Lilacs will soon be in bloom! Photo by: Rachel Decker Some deer eating winter wheat at sunrise in a field in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker A maple tree just starting to bud. Photo by: Rachel Decker Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot Photo by: Karen Dalot All eyes on the wood line. Photo by: Dennis York A muskrat in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A pair of wood ducks in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Male wood duck in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Is it January or is it April? Photo by: Dennis York A female mallard in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A male mallard in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York This drake is a little camera shy. Photo by: Dennis York Double vision? Photo by: Dennis York Reflections. Photo by: Dennis York Goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Male cardinal in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Posing for a picture. Photo by: Dennis York Sixty degree weather brings out an early butterfly. Photo by: Dennis York The race is on. Photo by: Dennis York A small deer enjoys the hot sun. Photo by: Dennis York Deer in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Digging for grubs. Photo by: Dennis York I’ve got my eye on you. Photo by: Wendy Steward Sunday morning stroll in Strong. Photo by: Wendy Steward Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: HappeningsOutdoorsSunday Photos You might be interested in April 14, 2024April 14, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/14/2024 April 7, 2024April 7, 2024 Sunday Photo: 04/07/2024 March 31, 2024March 31, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/31/2024 March 24, 2024March 24, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/24/2024