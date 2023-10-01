Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 10/01/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald October 1, 2023October 1, 2023 3 mins read Green heron, Farmington. Photo by Steve Muise Green heron, Farmington. Photo by Steve Muise Green heron, Farmington. Photo by Steve Muise Signs of autumn. Photo by Steve Muise Signs of autumn. Photo by Steve Muise Signs of autumn. Photo by Steve Muise Signs of autumn. Photo by Steve Muise October morning light. Photo by Steve Muise A blue heron. Photo by Dennis York Should I dart across the road or not? Every time a squirrel makes that decision it could change its life. Photo by Dennis York A wooly bear caterpillar. The longer his black bands the more severe and longer the winter is supposed to be. Photo by Dennis York The edge of the marsh is full of fall colors. Photo by Dennis York Push comes to shove. Photo by Dennis York Young bucks compare antlers. Photo by Dennis York Young bucks in the field. Photo by Dennis York I was excited to see a butterfly moth. Photo by Karen Dalot I have been looking for a butterfly moth to photograph. Photo by Karen Dalot Enjoying the flowers which are quickly disappearing. Photo by Karen Dalot A yellow finch. Photo by Karen Dalot Photo by Karen Dalot A photo of the Witch Hazel Tree in Flint Woods. This tree blossoms in late September to early October. Take the trail to the wells, across from the well furthest from the parking lot is the Witch Hazel Tree. Photo by Emily Bilodeau Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Sunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in September 24, 2023September 24, 2023 Sunday Photos: September 24th, 2023 September 23, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Autumn Arrives September 16, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Rock You Like a Hurricane September 10, 2023September 11, 2023 Sunday Photos: September 10th, 2023