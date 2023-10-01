//

Sunday Photos: 10/01/2023

3 mins read
Green heron, Farmington. Photo by Steve Muise
Signs of autumn. Photo by Steve Muise
October morning light. Photo by Steve Muise
A blue heron. Photo by Dennis York
Should I dart across the road or not? Every time a squirrel makes that decision it could change its life. Photo by Dennis York
A wooly bear caterpillar. The longer his black bands the more severe and longer the winter is supposed to be. Photo by Dennis York
The edge of the marsh is full of fall colors. Photo by Dennis York
Push comes to shove. Photo by Dennis York
Young bucks compare antlers. Photo by Dennis York
Young bucks in the field. Photo by Dennis York
I was excited to see a butterfly moth. Photo by Karen Dalot
I have been looking for a butterfly moth to photograph. Photo by Karen Dalot
Enjoying the flowers which are quickly disappearing. Photo by Karen Dalot
A yellow finch. Photo by Karen Dalot
Photo by Karen Dalot
A photo of the Witch Hazel Tree in Flint Woods. This tree blossoms in late September to early October. Take the trail to the wells, across from the well furthest from the parking lot is the Witch Hazel Tree. Photo by Emily Bilodeau
