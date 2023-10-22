//

Sunday Photos: 10/22/2023

3 mins read
A Tufted Titmouse shows up to check out the bird seed. Photo by: Jim Knox
A partially leucistic black-capped chickadee comes for some seed, Wilton. Photo by: Jim Knox
The black-capped chickadee is starting to show up again. Photo by: Jim Knox
The color of Fall! This Gray Fox fits right in. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sun set on the Weld Road, Wilton. Photo by: Jim Knox
Sunday Photo
Fall flowers. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Fall fishing at Hill’s pond. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Mushrooms come in a lot of different shapes, sizes, and colors. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A warm, wet fall equals a lot of fungi. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A coyote on the hunt. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
This deer looks surprised to see me standing on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A young deer on the lawn. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
September showers bring October flowers. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Late bloomers. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Fall flowers in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A migrating Hudsonian Godwit, not often seen. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
Autumn view from Center Hill, Weld. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
A food source for many. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
Red Squirrel face-off, Center Hill. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
Drake Wood Duck in a fall setting. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
White-breasted nuthatch. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
Update on the changing leaves. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Sunday Photo
Another Fall Scene. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in