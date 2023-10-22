Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 10/22/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald October 22, 2023October 23, 2023 3 mins read A Tufted Titmouse shows up to check out the bird seed. Photo by: Jim Knox A partially leucistic black-capped chickadee comes for some seed, Wilton. Photo by: Jim Knox The black-capped chickadee is starting to show up again. Photo by: Jim Knox The color of Fall! This Gray Fox fits right in. Photo by: Jim Knox Sun set on the Weld Road, Wilton. Photo by: Jim Knox Fall flowers. Photo by: Dennis York Fall fishing at Hill’s pond. Photo by: Dennis York Mushrooms come in a lot of different shapes, sizes, and colors. Photo by: Dennis York A warm, wet fall equals a lot of fungi. Photo by: Dennis York A coyote on the hunt. Photo by: Dennis York This deer looks surprised to see me standing on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York A young deer on the lawn. Photo by: Dennis York September showers bring October flowers. Photo by: Dennis York Late bloomers. Photo by: Dennis York Fall flowers in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A migrating Hudsonian Godwit, not often seen. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Autumn view from Center Hill, Weld. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington A food source for many. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Red Squirrel face-off, Center Hill. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Drake Wood Duck in a fall setting. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington White-breasted nuthatch. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Update on the changing leaves. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Another Fall Scene. Photo by: Steve Muise, Farmington Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in October 15, 2023October 15, 2023 Sunday Photos: 10/15/2023 October 15, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Apple of my Eye October 8, 2023October 9, 2023 Sunday Photos: October 8th, 2023 October 8, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Ain’t Life Grand