//

Sunday Photos: 10/29/2023

1 min read
Sunday Photo
A bright red bush in downtown Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A porcupine napping in the sun. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A chipmunk takes a short break. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Are the moose hunters gone yet? A wary moose looks out from behind a tree in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Leaves and birds are both getting their fall colors. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A cardinal on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A woodpecker enjoys the suet feeder. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A nuthatch tries to decide what to have for breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
A titmouse grabs a sunflower seed and flies away. Photo by: Dennis York
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Sara Beech
Sunday Photo
Photo by: Sara Beech
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in