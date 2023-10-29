Features/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 10/29/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald October 29, 2023October 29, 2023 1 min read A bright red bush in downtown Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York A porcupine napping in the sun. Photo by: Dennis York A chipmunk takes a short break. Photo by: Dennis York Are the moose hunters gone yet? A wary moose looks out from behind a tree in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Leaves and birds are both getting their fall colors. Photo by: Dennis York A cardinal on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York A woodpecker enjoys the suet feeder. Photo by: Dennis York A nuthatch tries to decide what to have for breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York A titmouse grabs a sunflower seed and flies away. Photo by: Dennis York Photo by: Sara Beech Photo by: Sara Beech Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in October 29, 2023 Weekend Crossword: Many Happy Returns October 29, 2023 Financial Focus: Start moving toward retirement security October 22, 2023October 23, 2023 Sunday Photos: 10/22/2023 October 15, 2023October 15, 2023 Sunday Photos: 10/15/2023